Spiritual and Physical Benefit of Clapping Hands

By Krishan Gupta

HOUSTON: We clap our hands to cheer, encourage someone for their good work or achievement, while singing songs, bhajans, and prayer at holy places. When we are happy we clap our hands to express joy and happiness, and encourage others. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also confirmed that clapping hands is one of the best exercises in daily activities.

Clapping is one of the ancient Yogasna (yoga poses) in our Hindu scriptures. There are 39 different acupressure points for almost all organs on our palm which are activated by clapping and this action improves your health slowly but effectively. So while clapping we are sending energies to all these points. If any organs has energy block it helps to release it so that inner organs may function in a better way.

Clap your hands every day after a meal. You will feel warmth and maybe even sweat on both your hands and feet. In order to get good results before clapping one should apply coconut or mustard oil on the palms so that it is absorbed in the body. Strike both hands against each other, right to left, keeping them straight facing each other and the arms a little loose. Fingertips and the palm of each hand should strike each other. Initially clap 200 to 300 times the first day and increase the speed from 50 to 100 claps a minute and duration to about 20 minutes. A healthy person, who wants to keep fit, should clap 1,500 times a day.

Clapping hands indicate active physical involvement; it breaks a person out of lethargy and helps the wandering mind to focus on and away from personal and worldly thoughts. It also activates the emotional level by inducing the devotee to appreciate and attach his mind to the Bhakti (spiritual devotion) ritual. When we clap in the temple or in our house, mild heat is produced in the atmosphere which completely transforms and becomes pleasant. With this, the blood cells in our body get energy and our immunity improves.

Clapping acts by stimulating blood circulation and removing obstructions in the veins and arteries, including bad cholesterol. It helps to increase motor skills in children and improve their academic performance so that they can produce neat handwriting, write better and reduce spelling error.

Clapping stimulates receptors in the palm, circulates blood in our body and activates the sensations to the brain. There are sensory fields in the brain on the left and right side and is called Homunculus in which the hands and face have maximum representation. Clapping hands helps patients who have low blood pressure: if a person claps keeping the hands upward for five minutes, his pressure becomes normal.

Clapping can boost your immunity because it strengthens the white blood cells which protect your body from many kinds of illnesses including heart conditions, hypertension, diabetes, depression, asthma, common cold, back, neck, joint pain headaches, insomnia, and hair loss. You will feel content, peaceful and happy throughout the day. So, Clap, walk and enjoy a healthy life.