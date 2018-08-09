Spiritual Immersion Week at ISKCON of Houston

HOUSTON: Immerse yourself in spirituality, combined with great festivities and cultural extravaganza this September! ISKCON of Houston (Hare Krishna Temple) has planned something for everyone during this upcoming Labor Day weekend, as well as a special cultural event on Friday, September 7.

Festivities kick off with our annual festival, Kirtan Fest Houston. Starting on Saturday, September 1, and continuing through Tuesday, September 4. Come and experience the bliss of Kirtan, mantra – call and response – meditation, at our majestic temple. Enlivening kirtan singers will take one to a place that transcends the ordinary, whilst simultaneously deepening one’s faith in the Lord’s holy names. This year’s special guests include: Giriraj Swami, Indradyumna Swami, Bhakti Bhringa Govinda Swami and Bhakti Sundar Goswami. Latin Grammy Award winner Havi Das (Ilan Chester), along with Bada Hari Das, Akincana Krishna Das (formerly with the Glassjaw band) and Krishna Kishora Das (Mayapuris). They are bound to transform our hearts! A nominal registration fee allows us to serve daily breakfast, lunch and dinner to all our guests.

Register at www.kirtanfesthouston.com!

Janmastami (Lord Krishna’s Appearance Day) – This festival is on Monday (Sept 3), Labor Day – a national holiday for most of us. The temple is planning costume and coloring contests spread over 2 days (Sunday and Monday). The costume contest is for children ages 11 and under and will consist of 3 age groups. This program starts at 3 PM on Sunday (Sept 2) and 4 PM on Monday (Sept 3). Special aartis (lamp offerings to Their Lordships) are planned for our sponsors on Monday between 7 PM, 9 PM and also at Midnight aarti. Kirtan Fest will continue while we celebrate Lord Krishna’s appearance day in the presence of exalted devotees of the Lord. See our website for additional details. Registration for the costume contest is also available. Details at www.iskconhouston.org. If you’d like to become a sponsor, we request you contact us at (management@iskconhouston.org).

Srila Prabhupada Festival (Founder Acharya’s Appearance Day) – This special day is on Tuesday (Sept 4). With so many disciples of Srila Prabhupada present with us, it is bound to be a glorious glorification festival for our founder! Come join us and celebrate Srila Prabhupada’s labor of love while we celebrate and feast on this special auspicious day!



Viva Kultura – An extraordinary evening of dance, musical theater, martial arts, live music and spoken word poetry will unfold in in Houston for the very first time on Friday, (Sept 7) and you do not want to miss this show! This cultural extravaganza seeks to entertain, inspire, educate & broaden one’s perspective. Artists from 15 countries will awe the audience with ballet, dance, hip-hop tunes, jazz music and poetry. They have traveled world-wide and ISKCON of Houston is humbled to bring them to town to perform at the Cullen Performance Hall (University of Houston) at 6 PM. Govinda’s Vegetarian Cuisine will be serving sumptuous food items.

Tickets can be purchased at www.vivakulturahouston.com!

Please Note – Parking for the Janmastami festival (Monday, Sept 3 is at Waltrip High School, 1900 West 34th Street). Free shuttle service will be transporting all festival goers back and forth to temple all evening.

Connect with us: ISKCON of Houston (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) www.iskconhouston.org