Spiritual Workshop on Practices of GURU Basavanna

Basava Divine Center (BDC), Austin, Texas, USA and Basava Yoga Trust, Bangalore, India conducted a two-day family workshop, ‘Basava Kammata’, during the Labor Day weekend for the followers of Guru Basavanna. This instructive workshop, guided by Poojyashree Allamaprabhu Swamiji and Poojya Rupaka Akka consisted of programs for both adults and children. It was well attended with around 50 members from various parts of the country. The workshop, which started with a Pooja to Guru Basavanna, had a balanced blend of lectures, practical sessions, discussions, and activities.

On the first day, participants learnt few techniques of Omkara dhyana, meditation, and Pranayama from Poojya Swamiji. The lectures covered the importance and the need for daily Pooja and the concepts of Panchaachaara. The talk on Panchaachaara ended with an interactive session, evoking a great deal of interest from participants resulting in a lively discussion. Poojya Swamiji’s responses clarified the doubts and helped participants absorb the principles to elevate their moral standards. There also was a demo of Ishtalinga Pooja revealing how people can connect to the supreme power through simple, yet effective and powerful practice of Ishtalinga Pooja.

Rupaka directed several activities for the children. Following this, the youngsters had an opportunity to quiz the adults with thought-provoking questions on ethical standards laid down and practiced by Guru Basavanna. Children also got to learn simple principles of yoga and Surya Namaskara.

On the second day, participants worked on enhancing the techniques of Omkara dhyana, meditation, and Pranayama. The lectures reemphasized the importance of daily Pooja by all members of the family and introduced in a simple and meaningful way the concepts of Ashtaavarana and Shatasthala, which are essential for the spiritual development of the self. Participants appreciated the value of these novel concepts. Participants performed a group Ishtalinga Pooja led by Poojya Swamiji.

This day, it was the turn of the parents to evaluate the work done by the children with guidance from Rupaka. Interactions of this kind between the parents and children exposed the participants to the concept of equality and openness, which is one of the core principles laid down by Guru Basavanna. Rupaka explained to the group the growth of BDC and its current activities. The workshop ended with mangala aarati following the closing remarks from Rupaka and Poojya Swamiji. The members of BDC from Austin were thanked for their effort in making the workshop a success, especially for arranging sumptuous prasada during the entire workshop.

Participants felt that the workshop was a great experience. They learnt the need to grow spiritually and its importance to lead a balanced life in the midst of never-ending materialistic needs of the daily life. The guiding factor of the workshop was the writings of Guru Basavanna and his contemporary Sharanas, including Vachanas. These writings chronicle the principles laid down and practiced by Sharanas led by Adi Guru Basavanna in the 12th century. The discussions were interactive, thoughtful, clear, concise, and fun filled. They reflected the style of Poojya Swamiji and Akka Rupaka, who make concepts easy and fun to understand and follow.

Basava Divine Center is committed to bringing the universal message and spiritual practices of Guru Basavanna to the global community. This novel spiritual path can enrich all facets of individual’s life. The Center is dedicated to cultivating a global community of spiritual practitioners in the footsteps of Guru Basavanna and his contemporary Sharanas. In addition, BDC also offers special services of Mantra Deekshe, Ishtalinga Deekshe, Guru-Linga-Jangama Pooje, Weddings, Housewarming Ceremony, Naming Ceremony, Birthday and Anniversary Celebrations, and Funeral Services.

Poojya Allamaprabhu Swamiji is the driving force behind Basava Divine Center. A scholar in Vachanas and Basava Philosophy, he is an accomplished practitioner and researcher of Basavayoga. He is dedicated to the cause of researching and propagating the precepts and practices of Guru Basavanna towards the betterment of individuals and society.

Along with Poojya Allamaprabhu Swamiji, Rupaka Akka has been instrumental in establishing Basava Divine Center. A spiritual soul from her childhood, Rupaka has practiced various disciplines like Vedanta, Yoga, and Shakti Upasane prior to entering the path of Guru Basavanna. True to the traditions of Guru Basavanna, she is performing her Sadhana, Kayaka, and propagation of Basava teachings with dedication.

Further information on BDC can be found at http://basavadivinecenter.org/home.html and they can be contacted at 512-697-8700/info@basavadivinecenter.org