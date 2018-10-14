IAN- Home Page
Sponsoring green card for parents to get tougher

Added by Indo American News on October 14, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
The percentage of green cards obtained via family sponsorship is high, which means the draft proposal will dent family immigration.

MUMBAI: A draft proposal of the Trump administration dealing with “public charge” is heavily skewed in favour of the wealthy when it comes to issuing green cards to those already in the United States. Contrary to popular perception, several Indians, especially the parents of US citizens, would be adversely impacted. 

The proposal makes it mandatory for those filing for a status change to green card to submit the proposed new Form I-944. This enables authorities to collate a plethora of data, ranging from age, English proficiency, financial status, educational qualification and job profile, all of which enable immigration authorities to determine if the application should be denied on grounds of public charge.

 

