Sri Guruvayurappan Temple Festival Presents Ancient Epic Art form, Kathakali

By Biju Pillai

HOUSTON: Anniversary Festival of Sri Guruvayurappan Temple, is from May 4 through May 13, at 11620 Ormandy St, Houston. Temple observed Prathishta Anniversary day on Sunday, April 30 in presence of several hundreds of devotees. Numerous auspicious rituals were performed under the direction of Thantri Brahmasri Kariannur Divakaran Nambuthiri. The kodiettu (hoisting flag ceremony) is scheduled for late evening (7:30 pm), Thursday, May 4th in presence of large number of devotees and dignitaries from Greater Houston area.

Sri Guruvayurappan Temple at Houston has gained the reputation both as a prominent place of Sri Krishna worship and as a center where several ancient temple art forms are presented. One would find that the annual utsavam (festival) incorporates several key elements of the traditions established at the ancient famous Guruvayoor Temple of Kerala, India.

KATHAKALI: A major attraction and special feature of this year’s celebrations is the presentation of Kathakali (Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 pm), the highly developed art form that was born and nurtured by the temples of Kerala. Naturally, themes of Kathakali are primarily extracted from Hindu mythology. Kathakali is globally acclaimed as one of the best art forms and it takes years of training to perform on stage. In the famous Guruvayoor temple, Kerala India, Kathakali offering and performance in Utsavam time is well praised. This year Sri Guruvayurappan, temple Houston will witness the performance of a great epic art, Prahlada Charitham Kathakali.

Sri Guruvayurappan Temple ground is literally experiencing a festive atmosphere with busy preparation for Utsavam events, auspicious rituals and ardent Sri Krishna devotion. Annadhanam (an offering of food) sponsorship and preparation is very popular and sacred tradition during Utsavam. Please call temple for annadhanam sponsorship. Special rituals include Kalashabhishekom, Sreebhoothabali, Udayasthamana pooja and Utsava Bali. Udayasthamana Pooja is one of the most popular offerings at the famous Guruvayoor Temple in India (sponsorship requires early booking).

For more information please contact temple (713-729-8994).

Sri Guruvayurappan Temple, 11620 Ormandy St, Houston 77035 Visit: www.guruvayurappanhouston.org