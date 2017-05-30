Eye Level- Home Page
Sri Lanka floods: Indian Navy teams deployed as death toll rises to 180

Added by Indo American News on May 30, 2017.
Saved under World News
Indian Navy troops offload emergency supplies from INS Shardul at Colombo harbour in Sri Lanka on Sunday. Photo: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP

COLOMBO: Indian Navy diving and medical teams have been deployed to assist Sri Lanka Navy operations in the flood-hit southwestern region, as the death toll from the disaster on Monday rose to 180, with 110 people still missing in the island nation’s worst torrential rains in 14 years.

Rescuers pulled out more bodies buried in the mudslides triggered by monsoon rains, taking the death toll to 180. The death toll is expected to rise further as 110 people are still missing, according to Sri Lanka’s disaster management centre.

Credit: livemint.com

