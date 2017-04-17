Sri Lankan rescuers race against time as garbage collapse toll hits 23

COLOMBO: At least 23 people, including four children, were killed when a mountain of garbage came crashing down on homes following a fire near Sri Lanka’s capital, with rescuers racing against time to find any survivors.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain whether the collapse of the 91-metre open garbage pile on Friday was a natural calamity or an act of sabotage. A 10-member team of geologists of the Peradeniya University has been sent to the spot, the Colombo Page reported. Officials of mining and excavation divisions along with a group of judicial medical officials have also been called for investigation, the report said.

Credit: www.livemint.com