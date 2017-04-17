Eye Level- Home Page
Sri Lankan rescuers race against time as garbage collapse toll hits 23

Added by Indo American News on April 17, 2017.
On President Maithripala Sirisena’s directive, hundreds of military personnel have been deployed to rescue the slum dwellers adjacent to the 300-foot garbage dump. Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: At least 23 people, including four children, were killed when a mountain of garbage came crashing down on homes following a fire near Sri Lanka’s capital, with rescuers racing against time to find any survivors.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain whether the collapse of the 91-metre open garbage pile on Friday was a natural calamity or an act of sabotage. A 10-member team of geologists of the Peradeniya University has been sent to the spot, the Colombo Page reported. Officials of mining and excavation divisions along with a group of judicial medical officials have also been called for investigation, the report said.

