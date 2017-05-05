Sri Meenakshi Pattabhishekam at Sri Meenakshi temple

By Arun Narayanan

PEARLAND: It was a beautiful Sri Meenakshi Pattabhishekam celebration at Sri Meenakshi Temple part of the ten day Chithirai Mahotsavam festival. Majestic Meenakshi looked divine and elegant on her Pattabhishekam day. The Main Temple was packed with audience. The procession with Poo Pallakku (Flower Palanquin) was a beautiful sight to watch. The weather cleared just for the Pattabhishekam from a thunderstorm setting to a nice enjoyable climate. The Pattabhiskeham is the coronation of goddess Sri Meenakshi. The legend begins with King Malayathuvaja and his Queen Kachana malai, rulers of the Pandian Kingdom. For many years the couple sought a child, performing poojas and giving offerings. One day during a homam, a little girl came out of the fire and sat on the King’s lap. Her name was Meenakshi. She grew up and became a fierce ruler, conquering wherever she stepped foot. She was crowned Queen Meenakshi of the Pandya Kingdom during the ceremony we know today as the Pattabhishekam. After her ascendance to queen, she meets Lord Sundareswarar on the battlefield and falls in love with him, realizing that she is an avatar of Sakthi. In Madurai, Sri Meenakshi is crowned for six months from Chithirai to Avani, and Sri Sundareswarar is crowned for the other six months.

After the Pattabhishekam, Chairman Narayanan was presented the symbolic scepter for the procession around the Main Temple to commemorate Meenakshi’s crowning. Meenakshi was then carried by devotees in the stunning Poo Pallakku, decorated with traditional jasmine and kanakambaram (crossandra) flowers. The weather was perfect, and it was a sight to behold. The celebration was done in a blissful and jovial setting with devotees singing and dancing. Smiles could be seen on everyone’s faces across the temple. With the traditional live Nadaswaram, it felt as if you were in the southern bank of the Vaigai river at Madurai Meenakshi temple. After the procession, Chairman thanked the staff and all the volunteers whose hard work helped bring the day together.

Devotees are ready to witness the finale of Chithirai Mahotsavam Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam on Sunday May 7.