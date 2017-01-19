Sri Ramanujacharya: The Inspirational Leader

HOUSTON: There are many great souls who have made a deep impact on this world. They become guiding forces for the society with their inspirational lifestyle and leadership. Many people became their followers and have kept the lineage and tradition alive with the core values. Sri Ramanujacharya is the jewel among such great souls. Bestowed with the Acharya status by God himself, to set an example for all of us, Ramanuja became Jagadacharya (Universal Teacher). He served as a role model through out the world and even today his life and teachings continue to inspire many. He made sure that all sections of society were part of it and his message was “All are equal before God”. “Serve all beings as Service to God – instilled the altruistic spirit in me and shape my outlook towards the world. It is a magnanimous feat of Sri Ramanuja to break open the shackles of caste system when it was ingrained deeply into the hearts of people, centuries ago.

Worship your own, respect all – needs to be intrinsic part of one’s life for a peaceful world. Bringing forth Sri Ramanuja’s doctrine of selfless service to the universal attention and propagating his ideals for the betterment of the society is a divine call of the conscience with the blessing of my Guru. His steadfast principles captivated me to envisage this mission of constructing Statue of Equality, to be accomplished for his 1000th birth anniversary in 2017, realizing it for a diving person who played a monumental role in diminishing disparities among humans.

Sri Ramanuja’s doctrine of equality propelled me to take up the life’s mission of constructing this Statue of Equality – an equality of gender, caste, religions and race in the benevolence of the Almighty”

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji raised awareness about the service of Sri Ramanujacharya to the country by meeting the PM of India, Sri Narendra Modiji in July 2016. Inspired by the same, PM addressed the nation of 1.25 billion people on India’s Independence Day – Aug 15th, 2016 about the 1000th birthday anniversary of Ramanuja in 2017, the vision of “EQUALITY” and it’s utmost relevance now.

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji will visit Houston and have public functions at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple on January 28 and 29. For further details visit www.ashtalakshmi.org