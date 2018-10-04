Sri Venkateswara Kalyanam at Sri Meenakshi Temple



PEARLAND : Sri Meenakshi Temple celebrated Sri Venkateswara Kalyanam with grandeur and devotion on September 23rd. The auspicious month of Purattasi is of great importance, as it is believed that Lord Venkateswara appeared on the earth in this month. The purpose of such festivals is believed to shower all of God’s creations with health, wealth, happiness and prosperity.

The event started early morning with the Suprabatham and various other chantings for the divine awakening of Lord Venkateswara at the Main Temple. Devotees then carry seer bakshanams (offerings) in a procession from the Ganesh Temple to the Kalyana Mandapam to the accompaniment of the chanting of Vedic mantras.

The Kalyanam function included all the traditional rituals such as pidi sutral, raksha bandanam, kanya dhanam, homam and mangalya dharanam. One of the highlights of the event is the most auspicious Nava Kalasa Abhishekam for the Utsava Murthies of Lord Venkateswara, Sri Devi and Bhoo Devi with the chanting of Vishnu Sahasranama. The Utsava Murthis were taken in a procession around the Temple in the silver chariot to the Main Temple for “oonjal seva” and final Aarthi. The Divine wedding concluded with a sumptuous feast, organized by Food committee and served by volunteers. Secretary Ram Reddy thanked the priests, staff, coordinators, devotees, sponsors and volunteers.