Stepping out of the last Matryoshka

By Deepak M Ranade

A Matryoshka is a set of seven wooden dolls of decreasing sizes fitting inside of each other. One by one, each doll splits into half at the mid-section to reveal a smaller replica of the same doll nesting within. The first Russian doll set was made in 1890 by Vasily Zvyozdochkin from a design by Sergey Malyutin, a folk artist. Traditionally the outer doll is a woman, dressed in a sarafan, a long and shapeless Russian peasant attire. The figures inside may be of either gender; the smallest, innermost doll is typically a baby turned from a single piece of wood.

The human body is like the Matryoshka doll, constantly remodelling itself. Our body almost completely replaces itself every seven to 15 years. We get a totally new skin coat every 27 days, and a new ‘doll’ emerges almost every month as the old one is shed off. During the course of life, time wears and weathers the inner being, reshaping and remodelling the mind and personality continuously. The emotional dolls keep getting uncovered by adversities that we face.