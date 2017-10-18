Steve Smith Outguns Virat Kohli, When It Comes To Captains’ Earnings

Australian captain Steve Smith will earn more this year than all other international captains, including India’s Virat Kohli. According to a detailed report published by ESPNCricinfo, the highest-earning captain in international cricket in 2017 makes nearly 20 times more than the lowest-earning captain. Smith will earn a whopping US$1.469 million this year compared to Kohli’s approximately $1 million and England captain Joe Root’s $1.38 million. Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer stands to only earn $86,000 in 2017.

As per the report, the figures do not include a players’ earning from the T20 leagues, other domestic engagements or endorsements. However, Kohli is the richest cricketer at the moment with his earnings from the BCCI, brand endorsements and IPL fees.

Credit: ndtv.com