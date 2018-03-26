Steve Smith steps down as Rajasthan Royals captain for IPL 2018, Ajinkya Rahane to lead

Steve Smith has been removed as the captain of Rajasthan Royals and Ajinkya Rahane will replace him as the skipper in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League 2018. Confirming the development Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket, said, “The incident in Cape Town has certainly disturbed the cricketing world. We have been in constant touch with the BCCI and taken their counsel. Furthermore we have been in regular contact with Steve.”

Smith believes given the current circumstances “it’s in the best interest of the Rajasthan Royals that he steps down as Captain so the team can get ready for the start of the IPL without the ongoing distractions.” He would like to extend his gratitude to the BCCI officials and all the fans in India for their constant support.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com