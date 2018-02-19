Stop blaming Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa to US

ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has claimed that there are no safe havens for terrorists in his country and asked the US to stop blaming Islamabad for its failure in Afghanistan.

Gen Bajwa asked the American leadership to instead search for the reasons for its failures in the war-torn country.

Speaking at the three-day Munich Security Conference where military chiefs and civilian leaders have gathered to discuss the world’s most pressing security issues, the army chief yesterday categorically denied the existence of terrorist sanctuaries on the country’s soil and recalled the steps taken to prevent unauthorised movements across the porous border, the Dawn reported.

Credits: timesofindia.indiatimes.com