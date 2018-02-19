Houston Community College-Home Page
SBI Home Page

Stop blaming Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa to US

Added by Indo American News on February 19, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Gen Bajwa asked the American leadership to instead search for the reasons for its failures in the war-torn country.

Gen Bajwa asked the American leadership to instead search for the reasons for its failures in the war-torn country.

ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has claimed that there are no safe havens for terrorists in his country and asked the US to stop blaming Islamabad for its failure in Afghanistan.

Gen Bajwa asked the American leadership to instead search for the reasons for its failures in the war-torn country.

Speaking at the three-day Munich Security Conference where military chiefs and civilian leaders have gathered to discuss the world’s most pressing security issues, the army chief yesterday categorically denied the existence of terrorist sanctuaries on the country’s soil and recalled the steps taken to prevent unauthorised movements across the porous border, the Dawn reported.

Click here to read more…

Credits: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *