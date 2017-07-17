Strict action against those violating law in name of cow protection: PM Modi at all-party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against ‘cow vigilantes’ indulging in violence, news agency PTI reported. Speaking at an all-party meeting ahead of the Parliament monsoon session, the Prime Minister said, “I have asked states to take strict action against those violating law in name of cow protection.”

PM Modi went on to say that the the country does not gain from the violence in the name of cow protection and urged everyone to not to take law into their hands. “It (cow vigilantism) should not be given political or communal colour; the nation doesn’t benefit from it. There is a widespread belief that cow is like mother but this should not let people take law in their own hands,” PM Modi said.

Credit: indianexpress.com