Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Stunning Indian destinations to visit in December

Added by Indo American News on December 4, 2017.
Saved under Travel
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

download

Christmas, New Year and those crackling bonfire sessions—if the mere thought of this has set you in motion, it is time for that perfect December trip. This guide to the best places to visit in December is precisely what you need for that perfect year end trip. Choose from places likeGoa that will make you ring in the new year in all excitement; or, hit it out at one of those clean, no-crowd beaches in Diu. Add to it the lure of Tagore’s land, Shantiniketan, for it hosts the Poush Mela that’s clearly a lifetime’s experience.

Click here to read more

Credit: happytrips.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *