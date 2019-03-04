Successful Session for Empowering Lives by Women’s Voice Network

SUGAR LAND: The Women’s Voice, an all-volunteer community network of women from all walks of life, held a remarkably successful house-full session on ‘Life Coaching and Relationships in Workplace, Marriage and Family’ to encourage and empower the attendees on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Ismaili Jamatkhana Center, Sugar Land.

This session provided valuable and resourceful information to all attendees to enable them to utilize their talents to the fullest whether in workplace, marriage or family.

“We are glad to provide effective tools and techniques to help women have good health, satisfying careers, better financial stability and a fulfilling life.”, said Neeta Sane, the Founder of The Women’s Voice. The presentations by speakers Mahtab Moradi, Neeta Sane, Daysi Marin, and Parvin Bagherpour encouraged women to further their goals in life. This was followed by enjoyable and heart-warming roundtable discussions among the attendees about job satisfaction and careers.

Considering that women face a wide range of emotional, social & financial pressures as they go through many struggles to advance in life, The Women’s Voice will be offering monthly sessions on various topics that impact women’s lives significantly. The Women’s Voice thanks all its partners, supporters and sponsors for joining in for this cause.

The next session to be offered by The Women’s Voice will be on ‘Financial Wellness for Women’ on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to Noon. To register, please contact Neeta Sane at 832-279-8601 or Mandy Randhwa at 818-681-2468.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/TheWomensVoice2019.