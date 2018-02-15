Sugar Land City Councilman Himesh Gandhi Seeks Re-Election

SUGAR LAND: City Council Member and longtime community leader Himesh Gandhi is seeking re-election on May 7th to a fourth and final term as At-Large Position 1, promising to continue his focus on improving the lives of residents in a thriving community.

“Sugar Land has been my home for most of my adult life. It is a diverse, growing city where we are successfully merging cultures, ideas and values,” said Gandhi. “I am committed to maintaining quality development and robust city services while following smart spending practices.”

First elected in 2012 at the age of 35, Gandhi was the youngest councilman to be elected in a citywide vote. He has served on numerous City Council committees and was also a member of the task force that spearheaded development of the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land—an iconic concert and performance hall that opened last year.

Other successes and projects launched by the city during Gandhi’s previous term include the successful annexations of Greatwood and New Territory, the acquisition of a former prison site for redevelopment, the completion of drainage projects and the return to normal operations after the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey. “As a member of City Council, I will continue to listen to my constituents and work with my fellow council members and the city staff to ensure that Sugar Land remains a premier city with a solid vision for the future,” Gandhi said. “Together, with our forward-looking residents, we can accomplish even more great things for this city.” Gandhi is an attorney and shareholder with the law firm Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey PC. He is board certified in commercial real estate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has served leading roles in numerous community organizations. In 2015, he was honored by the Houston Business Journal as one of the region’s 40 Under 40 young leaders.

Gandhi earned a BBA from Houston Baptist University and his law degree from the South Texas College of Law Houston. He and his wife Farrah and son Jaiden live in the Telfair neighborhood.

To learn more, visit his campaign website at www.HGSugarLand.com