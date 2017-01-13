Sugar Land Councilman Harish Jajoo to Seek Another Term

SUGAR LAND: Sugar Land Councilman Harish Jajoo today announced plans to seek reelection to a fourth term in District 4, pledging to remain an independent voice for the city’s residents.

Jajoo, a licensed professional engineer and small business owner, gained prominence on council by working to lower property taxes, restrain spending, and improve public services.

“I have lived in Sugar Land for 32 years. It is where I raised my family, built my life, and came to admire its people and to value their friendship,” Jajoo said. “As a member of City Council, I have always worked to be a clear voice for conservative principles and fiscal responsibility.”

First elected to council in 2011, Jajoo has spearheaded efforts to promote planned growth, upgrade public safety services, develop new parks and bike paths, rehabilitated streets and sidewalks all while holding down taxes. He was among members who worked to raise the city’s homestead exemption tax rate from 7 to 10 percent, saving homeowners thousands of dollars.

He has been most proud of completion of City’s world class performance venue -Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land as well as Festival Grounds and Brazos Park- all in District 4 “My single goal for Sugar Land has been to see that progress and tradition receive equal attention as we build our city together,” Jajoo said. “Our community’s values are my values, and as Texans we all know that family and community come first in our lives. That has been my guiding principle on council.”

While on council, Jajoo was elected President of the Texas Association of Mayors, Council Members and Commissioners (TAMCC). He also serves on the board of the Texas Municipal League and was past president of the League’s Region 14.

On City Council, Jajoo serves on the Fiscal and Audit Committee, the Integrated Water Resource Planning Task Force, Sugar Land 4B Corporation, Sugar Land Development Corporation, and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 4.

He has previously served on City’s Economic Development Committee, Intergovernmental Relations Committee and Compensation Committee. He was also a member of Transportation Policy Council under the Houston-Galveston Area Council for 5 years

Jajoo and his wife Shashi have two sons, Sid and Rishi. The Jajoos reside in Sugar Land’s Commonwealth subdivision neighborhood.