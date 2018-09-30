IAN- Home Page
TRF Home Page

Sui Dhaaga movie review: The Anushka and Varun starrer is nice, safe and staid

Added by Indo American News on September 30, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Sui Dhaaga delivers exactly what it promises.

Sui Dhaaga delivers exactly what it promises.

By Shubhra Gupta

Cast:  Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav, Namit Das

Director: Sharat Katariya

Movie Ratings: 2.5 stars

Sui Dhaaga delivers exactly what it promises: a tale stitched together with ‘sui-dhaaga’, dipped in desi ‘silaai’ and ‘kadhaai’.

Small-town town couple wins big, pushing aside wily, wicked, unscrupulous townies and greedy rivals: the film’s single-point agenda is drenched in both sweetness and earnestness. The only trouble with the film is its total predictability: you know what’s coming miles before the characters do.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *