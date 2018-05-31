Summer STEM Synergy – A Family-oriented Free Event to Stimulate Young Minds for a STEM Future

HOUSTON: A family-oriented and free Summer STEM Synergy conference will be held for young kids and their families on Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the HCC Missouri City campus located at 1600 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489.

The conference is designed to inspire young minds with STEM activities and increase the participation of community members to pursue STEM career pathways offered at HCC. Families will learn techniques to advance their child’s STEM thinking – critical thinking, problem-solving, and inquiry skills. Both children ages 4-10 years and the adults will actively engage in a variety of fun, hands-on activities with real-life application at math, science, literacy, technology stations.

To focus on the crucial need to close the STEM workforce gap, which continues to grow faster than ever, HCC Trustee Neeta Sane in collaboration with Parent Engagement for Active Child Enrichment (PEACE), a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization and community partners has initiated a Summer STEM Synergy conference to be held at HCC Missouri City campus. At the conference, families will get a Nurture Kit, which includes books and other educational materials for kids to use during the summer.

To get more information about the Summer STEM Synergy conference, please contact Neeta Sane at 832-279-8601. For year-round activities for young kids, please visit www.peacenurtureskids.org