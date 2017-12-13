Sunidhi Chauhan: We have faith in faces, not voices
Singer Sunidhi Chauhanbelieves it would be for the better if Bollywood does away with the song-and-dance routine as it would give independent music space to spread its wings.
It is 21 years and counting for Sunidhi in the music industry. The 34-year-old singer, who rose to prominence after she playbacked for Urmila Matondkar in the 1999 film ‘Mast’, said songs in films are still about the actors, not the singers.
