Sunidhi Chauhan: We have faith in faces, not voices

Singer Sunidhi Chauhanbelieves it would be for the better if Bollywood does away with the song-and-dance routine as it would give independent music space to spread its wings.

It is 21 years and counting for Sunidhi in the music industry. The 34-year-old singer, who rose to prominence after she playbacked for Urmila Matondkar in the 1999 film ‘Mast’, said songs in films are still about the actors, not the singers.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com