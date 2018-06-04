MFAH- Home Page
Sunil Chhetri’s century: A dream beyond his wildest dreams

Added by Indo American News on June 4, 2018.
Saved under Sports
Mumbai: India player Sunil Chhetri (Blue jersey no. 11) vie for the ball during the Hero Intercontinental football Cup in Mumbai on Friday, June 1, 2018. (PTI Photo / Mitesh Bhuvad)

MUMBAI: Sunil Chhetri remembers a certain photograph, taken on a June evening in 2005. During breakfast in the morning, the national coach Sukhwinder Singh had announced that the then 20-year-old will be making his senior India debut later that day. Against Pakistan, at the Ayub Football Stadium in Quetta, Pakistan, Chhetri lined-up with the Indian national team for the first time. And a few minutes into the match he opened the scoring.

“I was so happy that I forgot we were playing in Pakistan because I went near the stands and started celebrating in front of the Pakistani fans,” he recalls. “There’s a very sad photograph where I’m doing this in front of the fans, and nobody on the team followed me.”

Credit: indianexpress.com

