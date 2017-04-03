IAN2- Home Page
Sunil Grover told me he will never return on Kapil Sharma’s show: Raju Srivastava

Looks like one should give up all expectations of a patch-up between comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Comedian Raju Srivastava, who was trying to mediate between the two, says Sunil is determined he will not collaborate with Kapil again.“I met Sunil recently. He was shooting for Indian Idol right next to where we were shooting for our show. He told me, ‘Raju Bhai, you know me since so long. It’s not like I’m arrogant ya mujhe koi popularity ka nasha hua hai. But mere saath bahut galat hua hai (I’ve been wronged). I’ll not come back on the show. Agar Kapil sudhar jaye, phir bhi main vapis nai aaunga (Even if Kapil mends his ways, I won’t return),’” shares Raju, who now features on Kapil’s comedy show on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

