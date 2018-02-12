Houston Community College-Home Page
Sunjuwan attack: Five soldiers killed, Army guns down three terrorists

Added by Indo American News on February 12, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
JAMMU:

The death toll in Saturday’s terrorists attack inside Sunjuwan military station has risen to six, with army commandos recovering the bodies of three more soldiers and a civilian from inside the residential quarters. Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the martyred soldiers included a JCO and two jawans. The deceased civilian happened to be the father of one of the soldiers, he added.

Two soldiers including a JCO and a havildar were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Saturday. With this, among the six killed there are five soldiers (two JCOs, three jawans) and a civilian. Anand pointed out that bodies of three terrorists have been recovered so far and all the slain terrorists were wearing army combat dress. The seizures made from them included AK rifles, huge quantity of ammunition, under barrel grenade launchers and grenades.

Credits: indianexpress.com

