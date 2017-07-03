Eye Level- Home Page
Super Singh movie review: Diljit Dosanjh superhero is powered by joke

Added by Indo American News on July 3, 2017.
Ever superhero has his special powers — one can fly, another is indestructible while the third one is all-powerful. Now take everything you have ever watched in DC and Marvel, give it a quick mixer-grinder treatment and pronto, we have Diljit Dosanjh in and as Super Singh. He can fly, he can kick balls (literally and figuratively) and he is out to save the world. But when you meet him in a dark theatre, all spandex and machismo, the superpower that actually keeps you seated for 170 minutes is his comic timings. Diljit’s hero sure knows how to tell a joke and he will keep you laughing through this film. Now that is quite a strategy, keep your CGI and special effects Hollywood, we will laugh you out of the competition.

Credit: indianexpress.com

