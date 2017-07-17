Supreme Court asks Centre to apprise it on issue of NRI voting in polls

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to apprise it within a week as to whether it is going to amend the election law or rules for enabling non-resident Indians (NRIs) to vote in polls here.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud considered the statement that the Centre and the Election Commission have agreed to the proposal in principle and the only issue is the ways to effect it.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com