Sure, Water can help in Weight loss but so can dehydration! Here’s the science

Dehydration

First things first, this technique is not for everyone. If you are looking forward to weight loss and want quick results, this is not for you. Weight loss through dehydration is for athletes and professionals who want to lose water weight for an advantage in sports and competitions. Now, what is the science behind it ? We all know that our body is 97 per cent water and rest is what constitutes all other things. Imagine, all the while you have been focusing only on the 3 per cent while what if you work on the rest of the 97 per cent ?

