Swachh Bharat: Vadodara creates Guinness record for most people sweeping street

Vadodara, which was declared the 10th cleanest city in the country made a new Guinness world record on May 29 for the maximum number of people sweeping a single venue. According to Vinod Rao, Vadodara municipal corporation commissioner, about 5,058 residents of the city came together to achieve the feat at the venue which was a bridge that connected Akota, an urban area, with Dandia bazaar in the city, spread over 1km.

Credit: indianexpress.com