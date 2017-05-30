Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Swachh Bharat: Vadodara creates Guinness record for most people sweeping street

Added by Indo American News on May 30, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The Vadodara cleanliness’ drive saw about 50,000 people in attendance as they cheered and rendered their support to the participants. (Source: Trendz 360/YouTube)

The Vadodara cleanliness’ drive saw about 50,000 people in attendance as they cheered and rendered their support to the participants. (Source: Trendz 360/YouTube)

Vadodara, which was declared the 10th cleanest city in the country made a new Guinness world record on May 29 for the maximum number of people sweeping a single venue. According to Vinod Rao, Vadodara municipal corporation commissioner, about 5,058 residents of the city came together to achieve the feat at the venue which was a bridge that connected Akota, an urban area, with Dandia bazaar in the city, spread over 1km.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *