Swami Mukundananda Bestows Two Weeks of Spiritual Bliss to Houstonians



HOUSTON: Houstonians braved the traffic and adjusted their summer schedules to attend Swami Mukundananda’s programs at India House and at the Hindu Worship Temple. Swamiji as he is affectionately called by his followers is a world-renowned teacher of Spirituality, Yoga & Meditation. His academic background includes degrees in Engineering and Management from prestigious institutes in India; The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and The Indian Institute of Management (IIM). However, his spiritual calling was so intense that he renounced his promising professional career to take Sanyas at the young age of 23. Swamiji is a senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj and the founder of JKYog – a non-profit organization dedicated to the spiritual, mental and physical wellness of humankind.

During the first week-long program at India House from Aug. 4-10, Swamiji presented a Life transformation program (LTP) for the holistic well-being of body, mind and soul. This program is a combination of yoga, meditation and intellectual discourses by Swami Mukundananda. Swamiji explained the 7 Divine Laws for Happiness and Fulfillment in great detail covering one Divine Law each day.



The participants listened to Swamiji with rapt attention and participated in every activity with great vigor. Some of the remarks shared by the participants at the India House program are identified below.

Swamiji’s lectures are so profound and powerful that it forces you to examine your own priorities, values, beliefs, habits, etc with total honesty and humility.

Swamiji leads listeners step by step towards an understanding of how to remove obstacles to your progress and how to make the necessary changes in your life.

Swamiji explains difficult concepts with simplicity, accuracy, wit and humor.

His techniques are based on Vedic scriptures, but He makes the process of life transformation so easy and practical.

He literally moves you to transform yourself.



Swamiji treated Houstonians to a second week of spiritual joy at The Hindu Worship Temple from Aug 11-17. The focus this time was on The Ram Katha Rahasya. Swamiji is a master story-teller; delving into the depths to reveal the spiritual gems hidden within the Ramayan. The audience were led on an enchanted journey by Swamiji’s narration of the divine pastimes of Lord Ram. Swamiji easily held the attention of a diverse audience ranging from children to elderly; evoking laughter as well as tears from his listeners. Throughout the 7-day program, the listeners were taught the essence of spirituality covered in the nectar of the Ram Katha. The audience appreciated the uniqueness of Swamiji’s Ram Katha and were saddened when the program concluded on the last day.

Houstonians were grateful for Swamiji’s wonderful programs and eagerly await Swami Mukundananda’s next visit to Houston on Sept 21 and Sept 22.

For more details visit JKYog.org/events or call 281-630-5982 or 832-377-6070.