Swami Mukundananda to Visit Houston: ‘7 Mindsets for Success in Life and Beyond’

HOUSTON: The quest for Mind Management is a practical necessity, not a lofty ideal, says Swami Mukundananda who is on a 30 City Tour this summer in the USA. He will be addressing the audience in this enthralling Seven day series from August 19– August 25, at India House, 8888 W Bellfort Avenue, Houston, TX 77031 on “7 Mindsets for Success in Life and beyond”.

Swami Mukundananda, received his degrees in Engineering and Management from two world famous institutes in India- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) respectively. However, the call of God was so strong that a short while after landing a top corporate job, he renounced his professional career to take Sanyas, at age 23 in quest for God-realization. Since the last two decades, Swamiji has been travelling to various states of USA, India, Nepal and Singapore awakening thousands of seekers.

He is the senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj and founder of JKYog. JKYog is a non-profit organization dedicated to the spiritual, mental and physical wellness of Humankind, through true Yoga and Spirituality.

Swamiji has been invited to speak at various Fortune 500 companies like Google, Oracle etc., for the youth, Swamiji has conducted programs at prestigious universities such as Princeton, Stanford, Kellogg, MIT, and Duke University.

For children, he has established a special personality development program, called “Bal-Mukund”. It includes character building, yog, meditation and devotional singing.

Swami Mukundananda will have a week-long program in Houston. The first hour of each day focuses on Yoga & Meditation followed by spiritual discourse and devotional chanting. In his programs, Swamiji chants the sweetest bhajans that inspire devotional love and transport the consciousness to subliminal heights. Swamiji’s enlightening discourses clarify the deepest concepts of the Vedic scriptures, with wit, and perfect logic. He has inspired people all over the world on the path of spirituality, holistic health, yoga, meditation, service to society and God realization.

Admission to program is Free and Prasadam will be served after discourses. Free Registration is requested.

During the first six days Swami Ji will be teaching techniques to Discover the limitless potential of your mind, Live a life of inspiration and purpose, Forge your destiny with every thought, Let go of the past and live in the present, Learn the secret to stress-free living, Acquire knowledge to leap forward in life, Utilize the power of habits to transform yourself.

On the concluding day, Swamiji is conducting 2 workshops to learn the art of inner transformation! These two wonderful interactive workshops are uniquely designed by Swami Mukundananda, keeping in view the challenges an individual faces to balance the physical, mental and spiritual health in today’s rapidly changing Digital World. In the workshop, you will learn powerful & practical techniques for managing your mind and achieving wellness.

Venue: India House, 8888 W Bellfort Avenue, Houston, TX 77031. Dates & timings: Saturday-Sunday (08/19 – 08/20) 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM; Monday-Thursday (08/21 to 08/24) 6 PM – 9 PM; Workshop with Swamiji on Friday (08/25) 6 PM – 9 PM. Contact 281-630-5982, 832-377-6070, Email: houstonjkyog@gmail.com, Free Registration at www.jkyog.org/events/

