Sweetiee Weds NRI Movie Review

STORY: A rich businessman wants his daughter to get married to a NRI. The problem is she loves another guy who she is sure her father won’t approve of.

REVIEW: Everything is fair in love and war, or at least that’s how the saying goes. Our hero Akash (Kohli), an orphan, puts the saying into practice when he uploads a fake profile on a matrimonial site. Not that he means any harm. It’s just that he needs to convince his girlfriend Sweety’s (Afroz) father (Zariwala) that he’s the perfect partner for his daughter.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com