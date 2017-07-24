Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

Swine Flu On The Rise In Tamil Nadu: Stay Safe With These Home Remedies

Added by Indo American News on July 24, 2017.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

swine-flu_626x350_41500877098

The Tamil Nadu state already had their hands full with the Dengue cases, but there’s no respite for them as the H1N1 virus has swept them away, with almost 3000 cases being reported since January. This indicates a mammoth 32-fold increase since last year, when around 122 people were infected. Till the mid of July, this deadly virus has affected 13,188 people and has killed 632 of them. Compared to 1,786 infections and 265 deaths last year, it’s clear that the situation is worsening at a dreadful rate.

The conditions in other states is not much good. Tamil Nadu might lead the table for the highest detections of the virus, but Maharashtra had the highest mortality rate, around 300 deaths and 2,738 infections.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *