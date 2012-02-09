Sword of Honor for Utpala Dubey

HOUSTON: Houston based Project Management Professional, Utpala Dubey, received the Sword of Honor during the 31st International Congress of NRI’s held in New Delhi on January 24. Sword of honour is the highest recognition from the Non Resident Indian’s Welfare society of India and is awarded annually on the eve of India’s Republic Day to a highly selective group of NRIs for their contributions, services and achievements in their areas of expertise and keeping the flag of India high.

This award was presented by Kapil Sibal, Indian Minister of Human Resource Development. The other distinguished guests included Dr. Bhishma Narain Singh, Former Governor and Union minister, Justice Markandey Katju Chairman, Press Council of India and former Justice of the Supreme Court of India, Shri S.Z. Ansari, Member, National Commission for Backward Classes, Tom Vadakkan, AICC Secretary.

“I am extremely honored to be part of this prestigious group, humbled and very excited to receive such recognition,” said Dubey. She dedicated the award to her parents and family for all their support and encouragement.

Dubey has over 15 years of experience in Project Management and Controls of large scale projects in the energy sector and currently is the Business Lead for India for BP’s 7.2 Bn USD investment geared towards exploring and promoting natural gas play opportunities in India with Reliance.

This Sword of Honour is another feather in her cap having received many other awards including the Hind Rattan and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Samman a year ago.