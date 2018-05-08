Symbolic Or Meaningless? What Do Black Britons Think Of Meghan Markle’s Marriage To Prince Harry?

LONDON: Lawyer Gaile Walters has no time for the British monarchy but still believes the wedding of American actress Meghan Markle to Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry marks an important moment for Britain’s black community.

“It has to be significant. The fact of someone black being married into the royal family represents a widening and a diversion and an inclusion that it’s never had before,” Walters told Reuters as she shopped in Brixton, south London.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com