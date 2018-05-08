MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

Symbolic Or Meaningless? What Do Black Britons Think Of Meghan Markle’s Marriage To Prince Harry?

Added by Indo American News on May 8, 2018.
Saved under World News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be married on May 19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be married on May 19

LONDON:  Lawyer Gaile Walters has no time for the British monarchy but still believes the wedding of American actress Meghan Markle to Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry marks an important moment for Britain’s black community.

“It has to be significant. The fact of someone black being married into the royal family represents a widening and a diversion and an inclusion that it’s never had before,” Walters told Reuters as she shopped in Brixton, south London.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *