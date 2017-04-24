Talks Tough During Stone-Pelting, Firing, Says Mehbooba Mufti, Meets PM

The approach of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is what’s urgently needed as salve for Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was told today by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during a meeting in Delhi.

“At a time when stone pelting and firing are on, talks are difficult, but the Prime Minister has invoked Vajpayee many times (and) there is a need to start building from what Vajpayee had achieved,” she said after their 40-minute session.

Credit: ndtv.com