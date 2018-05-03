Tanmay Thakker Wins First Prize, Architecture Student & ASIE Student Member

HOUSTON: Architecture students at the University of Houston’s Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture were challenged to design a single-family residence with modern and progressive materials while adhering deed restrictions, building codes, and Green Design Standards. The completion was led by Rafael Longoria, UH’s Distinguished Professor of Architecture in coordination with the organization “Seeds of Sharpstown”.

Ten graduate students participated in the studio class. They had to work with a $140,000 budget for the total cost of construction, and to design a home between 1,000 and 1,200 square feet, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and no taller than two stories. The students spent time in Sharpstown learning about its history and changes residents want to see in the future.

Thakker’s analysis revealed the context consisted primarily of homes made out of indigenous brick, so his project adopted a combination of brick and metal for his scheme to integrate. They reached out to residents to learn more about Sharpstown history, what its residents value about living here, and what the visions are for the future. These information they collected influenced each student’s approach in designing a home that appeal to current and future generations.

Tanmay Thakker was selected as First Prize Winner by jury for his design entitled “The Screen House”. Tanmay designed the house in the shape of “C” with a theme. He included a courtyard as the centerpiece; so family members can interact with each other. As a winner, he attributed the credit with a remark, “It has only been one and a half year that I came to Houston, USA from Ahmedabad, India to pursue my Master’s Degree in Architecture from the UH, and winning this competition at the first place is like a ‘dream come true’ for me. Because I will be involved in the actual construction of the same house which I have designed.

I will be learning a lot with all processes of construction, which will definitely help me at a great level in my architectural career. The organizer and sponsor of the competition, ‘Seeds of Sharpstown’ is doing this great job by providing this great opportunity to students. I am very much thankful to my professor Rafael Longoria at UH, who guided me throughout this competition.

I am currently interning at SHAH Companies in Sugar Land, and with the support from the principal Dinesh D. Shah, a Professional Licensed Civil-Structural Engineer and allowed to Practice Architecture by Texas Board, who gave me an opportunity to learn and earn the diversified experience. The American Society of Indian Engineers and Architects (ASIE) gave me the continuous encouragement as a Student Member. In short, because of all of them, I am learning a lot and gaining success in my career.”