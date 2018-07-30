TravelGuzs- Home Page
Tara Prasad and Nisha Rasaily win High Fever

Added by Indo American News on July 30, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tara Prasad and Nisha Rasaily took home the High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar trophy.

By Sana Farzeen

MUMBAI: The grand finale of &TV’s popular dance reality show High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar was aired on Sunday. Tara Prasad and Nisha Rasaily were announced as the winners. The duo took home a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. Love Me India judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Bhasin and Guru Randhawa also graced the finale.

‘Just friends’ Tara and Nisha were consistently the top performers of the show. Tara’s expertise in ballet and salsa combined with Nisha’s prowess in Indian classical and Bollywood dance played a part in bringing them closer to the coveted High Fever trophy.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

