TB vaccine may help people with Type-1 diabetes

The team analysed data from 282 human study participants — 52 with Type-1 diabetes who participated in the BCG clinical trials and 230 who contributed blood samples for mechanistic studies. (Source: File Photo)

A vaccine primarily used for treating tuberculosis (TB) may be effective in reducing high blood sugar among people with Type – 1 diabetes, results from a clinical trial has revealed.

Type – 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produce little or no insulin.

The findings showed that, three years after receiving two administrations of the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine four weeks apart, people with longstanding Type-1 diabetes showed an improvement in HbA1c — Aglycated haemoglobin — measured to test the overall sugar levels to near normal levels.

Credit: indianexpress.com

