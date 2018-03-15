TCC Taped Ball Tournament Winter 2017 HCCC Winners, Rattlers-Spartans Runners up

HOUSTON: Houston Challengers Cricket Club (HCCC) won their 6th consecutive match and their 1st TCC championship trophy by defeating Rattlers-Spartans by 18 runs in their maiden final to be crowned as Champions of TCC Taped Ball tournament Winter 2017 which comprised of 26 teams. For Rattlers-Spartans, this was their maiden final. Rattlers-Spartans won the toss and put HCCC in to bat first on an excellent day for cricket on 3rd March 2018.

The opening duo of Shiva and Yuvi started off very well. The first 50 came in 6.2 overs. Shiva was the first one to fall with an individual score of 36 followed by Yuvi (16). Next on crease, Guru and Sriram continued the good start, ran positively and put pressure on the field.

At the end of 10 overs HCCC were 70 at a loss of 2 wickets. Sriram (10) was eventually caught brilliantly by Rupesh in outfield. Guru scored a breezy 28. HCCC were 106 for 5 in 14.4 overs, Then on, Ravi (19) had two useful partnerships with Raghav (11) and Prashant (10). At the end of 20 overs, HCCC put a score of 144 for 6. Throughout the innings, pressure was maintained with lusty blows in between and positive running between the wickets. Karthik and Arun took 2 wickets each.

Sriram and Hemant opened the bowling attack for HCCC. Rattlers-Spartans started off cautiously in the initial overs and wicket fall seemed inevitable. Sriram’ s double blows in his second over made the scoreboard read 13 for 3, but it was too early to celebrate because the team still had many good batsmen to follow. The match went slow but steady for next few overs. Raghav’s brilliant catch off Hemant’s ball in 10th over helped HCCC send Arun (14) back to the pavilion. At the break, the score was 49 for 4 in 9.2 overs. After the break, Guru picked up two quick wickets including that of Rupesh (25) to further tilt the game towards HCCC.

Manne (30) and Ashwin (21) counter attacked brilliantly and added 43 quick runs and at the end of 15 overs, the score was 101 for 6. The game was in balance and just when the time was right, Zoheb produced a great breakthrough when Ashwin was caught behind by Shiva. A final few accurate overs by Sriram, Zoheb, Raghav and perfect fielding by team did the much required containing job leading to HCCC winning the TCC taped Ball Winter 2017 championship by 18 runs!! Sriram picked 3 while Hemanth, Zoheb and Guru picked 2 wickets each.

The game was followed by a well-organized prize distribution ceremony arranged by TCC. TCC and teams were honored to have Mr. Tony Best from HCL as the chief guest. Tony is actively involved in HCL in various capacities over the last 10 years. He is also the single point of contact for umpiring across all forms of cricket in Houston. He was felicitated by TCC with a plaque for his contribution to cricket in Houston.

He spoke about how pleased he was with the growth of youth cricket in Houston and thanked TCC for its contribution. He stressed the need to play disciplined cricket and be a model to people in the parks watching the game to promote the game. Jagadish Biradar, the organizer for TCC Taped Ball tournament coordinated the presentation ceremony.

Shiva Prasad, Captain of HCCC was presented with the championship trophy and Prashant Manne, the captain of Rattlers-Spartans was presented with the runners up trophy. The players of the Winners and Runners up teams up received individual trophies. Man of the match for the final was Shiva Prasad from HCCC for his brisk 36 runs and 3 crucial catches behind the wicket.

Rakesh from HCCC won the best batsman trophy for scoring 370 runs. Omar Bangash from Champions CC won the best bowler for 20 wickets. The best all-rounder went to Sriram Arun from Rattlers-Spartans for 315 runs and 12 wickets. Shiva Prasad from HCCC won the best wicket keeper for 28 catches and special awards were given to Rakesh M Raja from HCCC and Rakesh Dusane from Big 12 for scoring a century.