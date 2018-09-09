TCS 2nd Indian firm to cross ₹ 8 trillion market cap after RIL

MUMBAI: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) market cap surged past the ₹ 8 trillion mark for the first time today, making it only the second Indian company after Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to achieve the milestone. TCS share prices rose 1.86% to a record high of ₹ 2093.2 on the BSE today, imparting the IT bellwether a market cap of ₹ 8.01 trillion. In intraday, the stock hit an all-time high of ₹ 2,100.

Of the 50 brokers tracking the TCS stock on Bloomberg, as many as 22 recommend a “buy” rating, eight “sell” the stock 20 a “hold” rating.

Credit: livemint.com