Houston Community College-Home Page
SBI Home Page

TCS wins $2-billion order from US insurer

Added by Indo American News on January 15, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
TCS said it will digitise the life insurance and annuities business of Transamerica, which is a provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the US. (Source TCS/twitter)

TCS said it will digitise the life insurance and annuities business of Transamerica, which is a provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the US. (Source TCS/twitter)

The country’s largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bagged a multi-year contract from Transamerica worth over $2 billion, the company announced on Friday. TCS had, last month, entered into a $2.25-billion IT outsourcing contract with Nielsen, a global TV rating measurement company.

TCS said it will digitise the life insurance and annuities business of Transamerica, which is a provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the US. This will amount to servicing 10 million insurance policies through a single platform. The agreement is expected to lead to annual run-rate savings of about $70 million initially, going up to $100 million over time, for Transamerica, with much of this expected to reflect in the company’s earnings.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *