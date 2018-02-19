Team India’s biggest problem in shorter formats: Choking at the death

Team India has enjoyed a stupendous run of form in their tour of the rainbow nation so far. Not only have they thumped South Africa 5-1 in the ODI series, but also gone on to register their ninth bilateral series victory. However, as the men in blue go from strength-to-strength and keep delivering near flawless performances with each passing match, a chink in their armour has been slowly emerging – a tendency to choke in the death overs.

Death overs is a crunch time in a limited overs cricket match. It is during this period where batsmen go all guns blazing and try to maximise their team’s total. Whether it is by conventional cricketing shots or unorthodox methods – the goal is to get the total on the scoreboard as high as possible. And it is here that team India is falling short, time and again. To understand the problem further, let’s take a look at a few cases:

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com