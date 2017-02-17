Technology Day at The Hindu Temple of The Woodlands

By Beth Kulkarni & Vasu Rayachoti.

The WOODLANDS: The EYS (Education Youth Service) Venture Club of the Hindu Temple of The Woodlands held its Technology Day at the temple on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 2:30 to 5:00 pm. The program was primarily for the youth of the temple and surrounding community and their parents. Nearly a hundred interested persons attended and participated.

The keynote speaker was Mr. Subroto Mukerji, CEO of HP Enterprises. He encouraged the youth to plan ahead and develop their abilities and flexibility to change careers as needed. He noted that lifelong learning is a must, with new occupations developing at an increasingly fast rate.

Dr. C. (Vipu) Vipulananda, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, was the main speaker. He gave a very interesting presentation on major research he and his colleagues and students have been doing on developing “smart concrete”. The university owns several patents based on this research and the licensing on these has been sought after for use in various manners both in the USA and internationally. A second topic he covered was nanotechnology. He told of how his lab has produced nano-particles specially for various applications, including in medicine and pharmacology.

Several young students gave presentations and others participated in demonstrations of some of the projects the Venture Club members have been participating including programming and use of drones and use of digital automation for various tasks.

Speakers, demonstrators, and members of the audience all found the program both educational and inspiring.

The Hindu Temple of The Woodlands is located at 7601 S Forestgate Dr, just off Woodlands Parkway, in The Woodlands (Spring), TX 77382. Established in 2005 and inaugurated in 2010, it serves the religious, cultural, educational, and social needs of the surrounding community, as well as providing services and opportunities to serve others to all age groups.

More information is on the temple’s website, www.woodlandshindutemple.org.