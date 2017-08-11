Telfair Spices Adds a New Flavor to Sugar Land!

By Preanka S. Desai

SUGAR LAND: Over one thousand in the Telfair community in Sugar Land welcomed Telfair Spices – a brand-new grocery store and snack center serving authentic, Mumbai-style vegetarian classics like pani puri and vada-pao during a Masala Radio-style Grand Opening event on Sunday July 23 from 10am to 2pm.



Owner Mehran Ali personally greeted all customers and was especially delighted with those who strolled in on foot from nearby residences! The first 100 customers were gifted with a bag of rice and the first 50 were presented special gift baskets courtesy of Deep Foods. Shoppers filled their carts to the brim with amazing sale-priced items, and stood in long check-out lines extending to the back of the store.



Just in time, Sunil Thakkar, Masala Radio’s lead RJ, arrived on the scene in his antique white Bajaj side car scooter and the party was on! Sunil T challenged young and old alike to participate in impromptu dance classes and contests by Nithya Hari, principal choreographer of the Bollywood Dancing Stars. Soon the sidewalk was converted into a mini-stage with performances by Vinanti Mistry and Bollywood beats by ace DJ Nish. Best dancers in the crowd were rewarded with future free dance lessons with Nithya Hari and snacks at Telfair Spices.



Umang and Dakshina Mehta of Deep Foods graciously doled out bowls of the famous Deep instant bhel, hot instant masala chai and naturally cool coconut water. Mehran almost ran out of complimentary snacks at 1pm after serving close to 12,000 pani puris, and 3000 samosas. On the spot they made an additional 500 samosas to meet the commitment to serve until 2PM. Mehran thanks all well wishers who flooded the store all day to congratulate him, his wife and father-in-law. While Mehran comes from an IT background, the team opened the store to fulfill an opportunity to serve the close-knit, densely South Asian populated Telfair community.

Rolling out two carts chockfull of groceries, Jyoti, a long-time resident of Telfair, remarked “The prices are so affordable, I simply had to stock up and yet it’s so close that I don’t mind going every day for fresh produce and snacks”.

Telfair Spices is located at 1219 Museum Square Dr Suite 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 and is open Sunday through Thursday from 9am to 9:30pm and 9am-10pm on Friday and Saturday. You can reach them at (281) 207-9678 or Facebook.com/Telfair-Spices.