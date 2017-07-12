Eye Level- Home Page
Telugu diaspora teaches language to the new generation

Added by Indo American News on July 12, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
HYDERABAD: In a bid to ensure that children learn their mother tongue, Telugu diaspora in the US, UK, Brunei and other countries have launched a mission to teach their children the language. So far, if children were watching Telugu films to be familiar with the language, it will henceforth be a formal affair to learn it. While the effort is a serious one, it will be but fun and action is included too.

The Telugu Association of Scotland (TAS) in UK which recently screened ‘Bahubali-2’, ‘Duvvada Jagannadam’, ‘Raarandoi Veeduka Chuddam’ and actor Nani’s latest film ‘Ninnu Kori’ is organizing a Telugu learning course from August 26.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

