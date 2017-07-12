Eye Level- Home Page
The Big Sick movie review: Welcome this Anupam Kher film with open arms

Added by Indo American News on July 12, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
The Big Sick movie review: It’s great the movie got made at all — and to critical acclaim — but one can’t help but feel frustrated at the squandered opportunity.

The Big Sick is inspired by the real-life story of Pakistani-American stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his American wife Emily Gordon. Emily wrote this film, and the two main characters, a Pakistani-American and an American, are called Kumail and Emily. And yet, even as the East and West seem further apart than ever, rarely has real life played so blandly. Funnily yes, pleasantly definitely, but blandly.

It’s great The Big Sick got made at all — and to critical acclaim — but one can’t help but feel frustrated at the squandered opportunity.

Credit: indianexpress.com

