The Bollywood Closet Introduces Sabyasachi’s ‘Endless Summer’ Collection to Houston Fashionistas

HOUSTON: Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s clothing is synonymous all over the world with style, grace and sophistication. Over the weekend, Atlanta-based The Bollywood Closet (TBC), Sabyasachi’s official retailer in North America, introduced the designer’s ENDLESS SUMMER collection to Houston fashionistas at a private, two-day trunk show hosted by Shamim and Arif Memon at their home in Richmond, Texas.

Invited guests appreciated the curated, visual treat of one-of-a-kind sarees, lehengas and gowns by the internationally-acclaimed designer, who recently launched a home decor collection at Pottery Barn and collaborated on a shoes & handbag line with French fashion designer Christian Louboutin. The Bollywood Closet has been carrying the designer’s clothing since 2012. “Sabyasachi is a childhood friend,” said Barkha Jayaswal, owner of The Bollywood Closet. “It is such a privilege to give women and men in North America access to Sabya’s seasonal collections through our Atlanta showroom and the many trunk shows we do around the country, as so many of his customers are not able to travel to India to visit his stores in person.”

TBC prides itself on being the go-to destination for brides and grooms in North America. The company offers bridal consultations and helps couples select their perfect wedding outfits, without leaving the country. Additional services include wedding and special events planning as well as couture styling packages, all keeping with the ethereal aesthetic of the Sabyasachi brand.

“It was a treat to collaborate with The Bollywood Closet,” said Shamim Memon, native Houstonian and hostess of the trunk show. “Our invited friends and network of acquaintances thoroughly enjoyed being the FIRST people in America to see Sabyasachi’s latest collection, ENDLESS SUMMER. What an honor for us Houston fashion lovers!”

For the past six years, TBC’s in-house stylists have worked closely with high-net-worth clients in Beverly Hills, New York, Dallas and Chicago. Trunk shows have taken place in Los Angeles, Houston, Austin, New York, Chicago and Dallas.

For further details visit https://www.facebook.com/thebollywoodcloset/