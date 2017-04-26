Eye Level- Home Page
The End Of The Kapil Sharma Show? Reports Say It’s Going, Going, Gone

Added by Indo American News on April 26, 2017.
Comedian Kapil Sharma’s embattled show might be axed by Sony because of dipping ratings and be replaced by Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum, reports DNA. The Kapil Sharma Show has been mired in controversy ever since an alleged mid-air assault in the series’ star reportedly ranted at and hit co-star Sunil Grover with a shoe. Mr Grover, and several other colleagues, did not return for subsequent episodes and, despite having added comedian Raju Srivastava to its line-up, the numbers have reportedly been hit.

Credit: ndtv.com

