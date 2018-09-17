TravelGuzs- Home Page
The Healing Touch

September 17, 2018.
Saved under Arts & Culture
Gaurang Bhat (left, in blue) focuses on how leprosy continues to be a challenge for India

By Divya Goyal 

Mahatma Gandhi had once said that “Leprosy work is not merely medical relief; it is transforming frustration of life into the joy of dedication, personal ambition into selfless service”. He had nursed leprosy patients and had a deep compassion for people suffering from the disease.

A new documentary titled Sparsh- A Leprosy Mission, by 25-year-old filmmaker Gaurang Bhat, focuses on how leprosy continues to be a challenge for India despite the country declaring itself ‘leprosy free’ in December 2005. This was called “elimination” of leprosy as national public health problem because there is less than one case per 10,000 people.

 
Credit: indianexpress.com

